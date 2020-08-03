The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India. Also Read - IIT-M, Helyxon Deploy Remote Monitoring Device For COVID-19 Patients

The SII received approval by the India’s top drug regulator on Sunday after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19. Also Read - 'There May Never be a Silver Bullet For COVID-19': WHO

In a statement, the Health Ministry said, “Drugs Controller General of India has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India.” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: President Kovind Invites COVID-19 Frontline Nurses, Calls Them 'Saviours' Who Risk Lives to Save Others

The institute had submitted a application seeking permission for conducting the trial in July last week.

The vaccine candidate is in the midst of Phase II and III clinical trials in the UK, Phase III trials in Brazil, and Phase I and II clinical trials in South Africa.