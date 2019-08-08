It is not just your sexual life that’s affected when you suffer from erectile dysfunction. A new study has revealed that men are more likely to be less productive at work and maintain a lower health-related quality of life if they have erectile dysfunction. The study, published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, showed that erectile dysfunction in men significantly impacts work productivity and adversely affects the quality of life. Erectile dysfunction is defined as the persistent inability to achieve and/or maintain penile erection sufficient for performing sexual intercourse.

Some of the surprising results of the study were that men with erectile dysfunction reported significantly higher rates of staying home from work, working while sick, work productivity impairment, and activity impairment than men without erectile dysfunction. They also had lower measures of health-related quality of life.

According to the researchers, better management and earlier detection may help men deal with erectile dysfunction.

There are some other ways too, in which those with erectile dysfunction are affected. Here are some of them.

Erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular diseases: A study noted that erectile dysfunction has a correlation to greater cardiovascular risk. The study in the journal Circulation says that erectile dysfunction could help reveal cardiovascular risk among middle-aged men. According to the research, those with erectile dysfunction were twice as likely to experience heart attacks, cardiac arrests, sudden cardiac death and fatal or non-fatal strokes.

Erectile dysfunction and depression: A study has showed that many men who suffer from erectile dysfunction suffer frequently from low self-esteem, depression and anxiety. This can affect the relationship as well as other interpersonal relationships and social connections. Many associate erectile dysfunctions with psychological problems.

Alcohol and smoking abuse: Some studies have said that men with erectile dysfunction are more likely to have alcohol abuse and smoking problems.