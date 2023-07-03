Suhana Khan’s Blue And White Striped Dress Is A Masterclass In Style; Here’s How Much It Costs

Home

Suhana Khan chose a mini dress from the shelves of the international brand MIAOU. Her dress was a collaborative production between the brand and Paloma Ginger.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. (Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make a splash in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. The project is set to release later this year. The film also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. While Suhana Khan’s debut film is yet to be released, she is already a popular icon, especially among the youth. She keeps posting glamorous pictures on her Instagram handle and has set several style goals. Suhana has been receiving a lot of attention for her sartorial choices. The star kid is being hailed as one celebrity who should be followed for their fashion sense.

Suhana Khan’s Classy Look

Recently, Suhana Khan was spotted heading out to a party in the city. As she stepped out in public, her style sense caught the limelight once again as fans started taking note of her outfit. Suhana, to attend the party, chose a mini dress from the shelves of the international brand MIAOU. Her dress was a collaborative production between the brand and Paloma Ginger. The dress proves Suhana Khan is a pro when it comes to acing the style game.

Suhana Khan’s Dress Cost Rs 19,700

Want to know how much her stunning dress costs? Well, you will be surprised to know that Suhana Khan’s dress is worth AU $362.40. This means that The Archies actress was wearing a dress that costs around Rs 19,700. You can get it for around AU $164.19 or Rs 8,900 if you shop at the right time.

What makes the dress is the fact that it is not only well-fitted, but only a glimpse of it is enough to tell how comfortable the fabric must be. With blue and white stripes on it, the dress looks absolutely summer friendly with a classic colour scheme that no one can get bored of.

To complement her look, Suhana Khan carried a deep blue purse and wore a pair of golden hoops. Her sleek bracelets added a classy touch to her ensemble. The black heels completed her outfit of the day and made her subtle even more striking. For the makeup, Suhana kept it minimal as usual.

