Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Are The Most Gorgeous ‘Ladki Wale’ at Sidharth-Kiara’s Wedding-See PICS

Shahid Kapoor in black and Mira Rajput in floral, looks the best as they posed for some evening pictures at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the special guests at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding as a part of the ladkiwaale (bride’s side). Mira posted one of the couple’s wedding outfits from the wedding on Instagram on Friday, calling the four-day event “warm, intimate, and so special!” She later added more photos from one of the evening parties, where Shahid was dressed in black and Mira was dressed in an ethnic outfit with no jewellery.

In the pictures, Mira Rajput was seen adorning a stunning floral print ethnic top with matching pants. Mira teamed the outfit with a gorgeous sheer jacket. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and perfect brows. For hair, She opted for loose wavy tresses that matched her attire beautifully. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, looked handsome as ever in black with a sequined jacket and black pants. The couple didn’t add any caption for the evening photographs where they posed against a full moon in the background at the wedding venue.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Share Unseen PICS From Sid-Kiara’s Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Karan was all smiles as he posed with his celebrity friends. He shared an unseen group picture, featuring Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor along with others. In the group picture, the couple stood in the centre with Karan and flashed their radiant smiles for the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani had previously acted together in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh (2019) and remained friends. He and his wife Mira attended the wedding festivities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan which included the haldi and sangeet on Sunday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta, and designer Manish Malhotra also attended the wedding.

