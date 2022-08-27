Published: August 27, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Shahnaz Husain Shares 8 Natural Beauty Remedies For Instant Fair Glow

Herbs and plant ingredients have many healing and beauty enhancing properties. Here are some natural beauty remedies:Also Read - Coffee Skin Benefits: 5 Mind Blowing Uses of Caffeine on Skin Basil or Tulsi: Boil basil leaves in water. Let it cool. Make a paste of the leaves and apply on the skin. It helps to reduce inflammation and cure pimples. Neem: It contains organic sulphur compounds. Take a handful of neem leaves and simmer in 5 cups of water over a very low fire. Leave overnight. Next morning, strain and wash face with the water. Apply paste of neem leaves on acne, pimples or rash. Turmeric: For a body pack, mix gram flour (besan) with curd and a pinch of turmeric into a paste. Apply on the arms and legs three times a week. Wash it off after half an hour. Fenugreek (methi): Methi seeds not only help to control dandruff, but are helpful in lice infestations. Fenugreek also contains lecithin, which actually helps to moisturize the hair. Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Next morning, make a paste of the seeds and apply on the scalp. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and then rinse off very well with water. You can also add olive oil to the paste. Use the water to rinse the hair. Aloe Vera: For extremely dry, rough and brittle hair, mix well together one tablespoon coconut oil, the juice of a lemon and one tablespoon aloe vera gel or juice. Apply on the hair and wear a plastic shower cap. Wash the hair after half an hour. Chamomile: Chamomile does grow in India, but may not be easily available. However, Chamomile Tea bags are available. Chamomile tea bags can be brewed in hot water. Cool the water and use it to wash the face and also use it as a last rinse for the hair. Brahmi: Brahmi is a very common ingredient in Ayurvedic hair care products. It is said to be beneficial in stress-related conditions. It contains vellarine, which is said to have a beneficial effect on scalp and skin problems. Add a little water to dry Brahmi leaves, make a paste and apply the pack on the hair, washing off after 20 to 30 minutes. Brahmi hair oils are also available. Ajwain: Ajwain seeds help to reduce acne marks. Make a paste of the seeds with water and apply on the area for 10 minutes. Wash off. A scrub can also be made with ajwain seeds, as it helps to deep cleanse the skin. Also Read - Makeup And Skincare: Shahnaz Husain Shares A Step-by-Step Guide For Correct Makeup Removal Also Read - Anti-Ageing Diet: 6 Effective Foods That Will Keep You Young And Beautiful Forever

