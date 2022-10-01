Published: October 1, 2022 2:13 PM IST

Removing Tanning at Home: If you wish to remove tan, try these fairness tips:Also Read - Navratri 2022: Shahnaz Husain Shares a Step-by-Step Guide For a Perfect Glam Look Avoid exposure to the sun as far as possible. Use a sunscreen when you are out in the sun. Reapply the sunscreen if you spend more time in the sun.

Use a scrub, or cleansing grains, rubbing it gently and washing off with water. However, if you have pimples/acne/rash, scrub and grains should not be used.

Grind sesame seeds (til), add a little water and strain. You will get a white liquid. Apply this on the face. It soothes sun-damage and protects the skin from the sun’s effects.

Apply yogurt on the face and wash off after 20 minutes. It helps to lighten the complexion over a period of time. Applying milk on the face also helps to lighten the complexion.

If you have an oily skin, you can mix lemon juice with egg white, in equal quantities, and apply on the skin. Wash off after 20 minutes. For the body, mix besan (gram flour) and yogurt into a paste; add a pinch of haldi (turmeric). Rub the paste on the body before bathing. Dry Skin With the change of season, the skin may feel dry. Remove all creams with moist cotton wool. For extreme dehydration and sensitivity, avoid soap and use cleansing gels. Even cotton wool soaked in milk can be used to cleanse the skin.

Use a sunscreen mixed with a moisturizer when you are out in the sun, because sun-exposure causes depletion of moisture from the skin. At night, after cleansing, massage a good nourishing cream on the skin for 3 minutes and wipe off with moist cotton wool.

At night, if your skin still feels dry, apply a light liquid moisturizer before going to bed. Applying honey on the face helps dryness, as honey is a natural moisturizer.

Mashed banana can be applied on the face to soften the skin. Egg yolk can be applied on dry skin, washing off after 20 minutes. Grated carrots, applied on dry skin, like a mask helps to counteract dryness, because it is rich in Vitamin A.

Boil cabbage in enough water. Cool the liquid and use it to wash the face. Warm 2 to 3 tablespoons of milk, add 2 drops of any vegetable oil and mix it well. Dip cotton wool in it and use it to cleanse your skin.

