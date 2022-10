Removing Tanning at Home:

If you wish to remove tan, try these fairness tips:Also Read - Navratri 2022: Shahnaz Husain Shares a Step-by-Step Guide For a Perfect Glam Look

Avoid exposure to the sun as far as possible. Use a sunscreen when you are out in the sun. Reapply the sunscreen if you spend more time in the sun.

Use a scrub, or cleansing grains, rubbing it gently and washing off with water. However, if you have pimples/acne/rash, scrub and grains should not be used.

Grind sesame seeds (til), add a little water and strain. You will get a white liquid. Apply this on the face. It soothes sun-damage and protects the skin from the sun’s effects.

Apply yogurt on the face and wash off after 20 minutes. It helps to lighten the complexion over a period of time. Applying milk on the face also helps to lighten the complexion.

If you have an oily skin, you can mix lemon juice with egg white, in equal quantities, and apply on the skin. Wash off after 20 minutes. For the body, mix besan (gram flour) and yogurt into a paste; add a pinch of haldi (turmeric). Rub the paste on the body before bathing.

Dry Skin