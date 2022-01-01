2021 is drawing to a close and a New Year lies ahead. During these Covid times, people all over the world are hoping that life will get back to normal. But, it seems, we still have to live the “new normal” life, what with the new variants. Covid-19 too hasn’t drawn to a close yet.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Enjoys Dinner With Ranveer Singh As They Welcome 2022, But Her Accent Takes Away Limelight

We have to continue the Covid-19 protocols even in the New Year. Your mask should be your best accessory. Needless to add, use hand sanitizers and keep washing your hands. Focus on building up your good health and immunity. Good health includes both physical and mental health. During these days of Covid, and its variants, fears, anxiety and the resultant stress seem to have become a part of life. As we know, in the long term, these negative feelings can contribute towards many ailments of both body and mind. So, if you have not yet taken up some exercise or physical activity, the New Year is a good time to start. Daily exercise helps us to counteract the effects of stress, both physically and mentally. Of course, do consult your doctor before starting any form of exercise.

Exercise And Health

Stretching exercises and yoga are good forms of routine exercise. Deep breathing exercises and yogic asanas are very helpful in coping with negativity. Lie down and take deep breaths, inhaling and exhaling slowly and rhythmically. Then allow the body to relax totally. Concentrate on relaxing the body. Feel the tensions in various areas and allow these to relax. For instance, while lying down, lift the arms and legs a few inches and let them flop down.

Invest in New Skill And Talent

If you want to hone a particular talent, this is the time to do it. Perhaps, you have writing skills. So, get down to writing that book you have always wanted to. Or, learn some skills online, like coding skills, or learn a new language. In fact, learning a new language can open up many opportunities. It is possible to learn many skills online, including digital marketing, photo shop or graphic design. There are so many opportunities that not only impart a skill, but self-confidence too. Or take up a hobby. Sometimes, a hobby develops into a talent.

Give your mobile phone a rest and read a book!

Make 2022 a Successful Year

Make a resolution to keep learning new things and keep trying things you have never tried before. Remember the underprivileged and resolve to help them in any way you can. Keep going with renewed fervour and interest and 2022 may turn out to be a most fulfilling year, despite the pandemic.