Fruit packs are great for adding radiance to the skin. They can also be applied daily. Mix together one tablespoon each grated apples, ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Add oats to make a mixture that does not drip. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Makeup And Dress Ideas by Shahnaz Husain, Here's How to Flaunt an Effortless Look!

Amazing Benefits of Fruit Face Packs

Ripe Papaya: Papaya is a rich source of antioxidants, like Vitamins A, C and B, as well as minerals like potassium, copper, and magnesium. Papaya contains papain, an enzyme, which helps to soften and remove dead skin cells, making the skin clearer and brighter. Mix 3 teaspoons ripe papaya with 3 teaspoons oats and one teaspoon each curd and honey. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off with water. It softens the skin and adds a glow. Also Read - India Plans to Ask Apple, Samsung To Prioritise 5G Software Upgrades in Crucial Meeting Tomorrow: Report

Banana: Banana is one of the richest sources of potassium and also contains Vitamin C and B6. Banana is extremely nourishing for the skin, not only due to its vitamin content, but also because potassium helps to soften the skin. It also tightens and tones the skin. Banana pulp can be added to egg white and one teaspoon honey Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off. Almond oil may also be added to the pack, especially during the dry winter season. Also Read - Apple Likely to Introduce USB-C Port to AirPods, Mac Accessories by 2024

Apples: Apples contain a wealth of vitamins and minerals. They tone and tighten the skin, stimulating blood circulation to the skin surface. Apples also contain fruit acids, which have a powerful cleansing effect on the skin, removing dead skin cells. Raw apple pulp or apple juice can be applied on the skin daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. Grated apple can be added to face masks. Mix oats with curd, honey and apple pulp or grated apple into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

Grapefruit: Both pink and red grapefruits are said to be rich in Vitamins C & A, as well as potassium and magnesium. Additionally, they contain B-Complex Vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, copper and phosphorus. Like other citrus fruits, grapefruit also has a cleansing and toning effect on the skin. It is particularly good for oily and pimple prone skin. Mix the juice with oats to make a paste and apply on the face. Wash off when it dries. It helps to remove blackheads