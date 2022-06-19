International Yoga Day in India is celebrated on 21st June every year. It is not only a day for celebrating Yoga, but also for creating awareness about its benefits throughout the world. This year the theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is Yoga for Humanity, so that we remember to inculcate kindness and compassion towards all. The pandemic has taught us how important it is to help others. Without human kindness many of us would not have survived the pandemic.Also Read - ITBP Jawans Practice Yoga at High-Altitude in Himachal Pradesh, Inspire The Internet | Watch

One of the yogic exercises necessary for both health and beauty is Pranayam, as it helps to reduce stress, increase oxygenation and improve blood circulation. Pranayama is one of the best exercises of correct breathing. Devoting a few minutes every day allows natural cleansing of the system. These exercises are now being followed worldwide. Close one nostril with the fingers. Then breathe in through the other nostril. The air should be inhaled in short sniffs. Then close the second nostril and breathe out. Breathe in again through the other nostril and breathe out the same way. Alternate it up to ten times. This purifies the blood stream and cleanses the entire filtering system. Also Read - Yoga For Headache and Migraine: 5 Asanas to Get Relief From Chronic Pain

Yoga improves blood circulation, including the circulation of blood to the skin surface. This is so important for the good health of the skin, as it helps to supply essential nutrients to the skin. It tones the skin, improves oxygenation to the skin, imparts a beautiful glow and keeps the skin youthful and free from problems. Also Read - Yoga For Stress Relief And Anxiety: How to do Pigeon Pose, Nadi Shudhi And Supine Twist - Watch Video

As we all know, Yoga deals with physical exercises, called “Asanas,” which entails the assuming of well defined poses, with precise results. Some asanas not only reduce stress, but also keep the system flushed, getting rid of toxins and wastes. Many beauty problems are triggered off by stress, like acne and hair loss. Yoga helps to induce relaxation and reduce stress. Therefore, it helps in dealing with stress-related conditions. Studies conducted on those who practice yoga have shown that positive changes also occur in the personality, in attitudes, emotions and self-confidence. It has a direct effect on the mind, emotions and mood.

According to Yoga, the body is the temple of the soul, because it helps us connect with our inner self. The appeal of Yoga lies in its numerous benefits on both body and mind. Yoga is also a regular stress-buster and puts the glow back on your skin. Feeling good makes you look good too! On International Yoga Day, celebrate the power of Yoga and bring Yoga into the experience of your daily life.