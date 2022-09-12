Shamita Shetty Workout Video: Actor Shamita Shetty is a fitness enthusiast just like her sister Shilpa Shetty. Shamita constantly updates her social media with an exercise routine to keep her Instagram fam motivated! The former Bigg Boss contestant was sported in a white top and black printed tights. She added a pop of colour with red sneakers as she performed a combination of blocks, strikes and kicks.Also Read - Ridhi Dogra Hits Back At Trolls Who Blamed Her For Ex Husband Raqesh Bapat & Shamita Shetty's Break-Up

Shamita Shetty's recent exercise routine will inspire you to hit the gym instantly! She shared her workout video on Instagram and captioned it, "Deal with your Monday Blues my way ! A combination of blocks, strikes and kicks in this sequence……Shadow fight the blues away!!"

WATCH SHAMITA SHETTY’S LATEST WORKOUT VIDEO

Check The Benefits of Shamita Shetty’s Block, Strikes & Kicks Workout:

Burns Mega Calories Gives Boost to Energy Helps With Weight Loss Boosts Whole Body Strength Helps to Strengthen Bones Helps With Joint Flexibility

Shamita Shetty Shadow Fights The Monday Blues Away

For those who are interested in learning more about the shadow fight that Shamita Shetty mentioned in her caption, continue reading. Shadowboxing is a training method used in martial arts, especially in boxing. It is commonly carried out as a warm-up to gradually increase heart rate and prepare the muscles for exercise. A participant in shadowboxing moves about the room while punching the air to simulate fighting or sparring. You shadowbox to get ready for the rest of your workout.

Did you find Shmita Shetty’s workout inspiring? Let us know!