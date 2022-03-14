Actor Shamita Shetty has always received several appreciations for her quintessential fashion choices. Recently, she attended the Iconic Gold Awards and walked the carpet in shimmery metallic blue gown with sultry plunging neckline. The gown is from the shelves of clothing label Namrata Joshipura. Read on to know more about the outfit.Also Read - Kiara Advani Looks Nothing Less Than a Diva in This Sequined Yellow Slit Gown

Taking it to Instagram, Shamita revealed her attire for Iconic Gold Awards. She wore a shimmery metallic blue gown with black accents. The caption of the post read," Glam Up and Glow."

For the event, Shamita chose a metallic blue gown adorned with black detailing on the neckline, waist and skirt. The ensemble featured fringed diamantes shimmer all over, a plunging v neckline, bodycon silhouette, floor-sweeping hem along with a flowy skirt. The dress is adorned with side cut-outs and black horizontal straps.

Keeping it minimal and chic, Shamita was the heart of the ceremony with ravishing ensemble. She wore embellished rings, matching heels and metallic drop earrings. For makeup, she chose bold smoky eye shadow with metallic blue accents, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, highlighter and mascara adorned lashes.

