Shamita Shetty's Best Fashion Moments in Bigg Boss 15: We're nearing the finale of Bigg Boss 15 and the excitement cannot be contained now. We are all eager to know if our favourite star wins the trophy. This shows serves some impeccable fashion moments and delivers some major fashion statements. The fashion town talk is Shamita Shetty's wardrobe. From a saree to a sequined dress, she has it all. If you're clueless about what to wear, do not forget to check out Shamita's social media account.

Here Are 5 Best Looks of Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeamSS<3. (@team.shamita)

Before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, she wore an uber-cool sleeveless lemon green gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress had intricated pleated details, a plunging neckline and a fit and flare silhouette. She kept her hair open and chose bold make-up.

Salwar Suit With Phulkari Dupatta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

She wore a beautiful pink coloured salwar suit and twined it with a phulkari dupatta. She kept it simple and chic by pair of golden statement earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

Floral Green Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeamSS<3. (@team.shamita)

She wore a pretty green floral mini dress. The dress featured balloon sleeves, a deep v neckline and frilled details. Along with it, she wore a pair of star-shaped earrings, tied her hair in a half hairdo, smokey eye shadow and mascara eyelashes.

Contemporary Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Ditching the usual way of draping a saree, Shamita took a different approach. She wore a fuchsia pink pre-pleated saree which accentuated her silhouette. The attire is from the house of Kalki Fashion. She wore a sequinned plunging neck sleeveless blouse and a belt.

Blue Sequinned Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Clueless on what to wear from the party, take cues from Shamita. She wore a blue knee-length shimmery and sequin dress. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline. She finished the looks with a pair of golden heels.

Are you excited for the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale? Watch this space for more updates.