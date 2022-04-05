Shamita Shetty has never failed to inspire her fans to hit the gym right away. She is a fitness enthusiast and always keeps her fans updated with her latest workout regime. Shamita is also known for her quintessential fashion choices. She never misses her gym day and has always urged her fans to take fitness seriously. In the recent workout session, she was doing practising cardio kickboxing and has left the internet dazed with her sheer dedication.Also Read - Shamita Shetty Visits Pune More Often For This Lovely Reason

Taking it to Instagram, Shamita uploaded a video in which she was seen practising cardio kickboxing. It helps in improving body flexibility and balancing. An excerpt from the caption read," Monday Motivation."

Check Out The Instagram Post

In the video, Shamita was seen practising cardio kickboxing with her fitness trainer Yasmeen Chauhan. Shamita has aways been an avid fitness enthusiast and never misses a day at gym. In the video, Shamita was seen co-ordinating with her coach- step to step and rhythm to rhythm. She wore a baby pink tank top with black trousers and black shoes. She ties her hair in a tight bun.

What Are The Benefits of Cardio Kickboxing?

Shamita wrote,” Cardio Kickboxing .. works the entire body, improves flexibility , balance n ofcourse great way to burn those calories !” She rightly wrote about the benefits. Here are the benefits of cardio boxing: