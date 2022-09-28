Shanaya Kapoor, who will soon make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, never fails to serve fashion inspiration. Actors Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya dropped stunning pictures amidst the 9-day-long festival celebrated in India. Shanaya Kapoor dropped beautiful pictures in a red blouse with multicoloured details and a matching flowy skirt. She captioned her post, “Some post shoot funn with @malvikapanjabi @savleenmanchanda @mohitrai @shubhi.kumar @zoequiny.hair.”Also Read - Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash: Varun-Natasha, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika-Arjun And Others Attend The Starry Affair - Watch Viral Videos

Shanaya Kapoor wore a silk embroidered lehenga with a double layer cancan and a fully embroidered blouse. Her long sleeves blouse featured a deep plunging neckline. She paired it up with a long, flowy matching skirt that had floral motifs. Shanaya’s ethnic outfit flaunted her sexy midriff and accentuated her curves. Shanaya Kapoor’s hairstylist Zoe Quiny styled her wavy curls with a side part. The tiny black bindi finished off her ethnic ensemble with grace. The star kid wore black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheeks and nude pink lip shade. Also Read - Friendships Day 2022: Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan to Helen-Waheeda Rehman-Asha Parekh, A Look at Bollywood Friendships

SHANAYA KAPOOR LOOKS FESTIVE READY

Shanaya Kapoor’s picture received immense love and admiration from her fans. They dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Her friends and relatives from the industry also reacted with love. Bollywood Wives actress Seema Sajdeh wrote, “Hi gorgeous.” Suhana Khan was amazed by her BFF’s pictures and wrote, “Wowww.” Her parents Sanjay and Maheep also dropped heart and evil eye emojis on her post. Her cousin Anhsula called her beaut and we can agree!

SHANAYA KAPOOR’S RED SILK LEHENGA PRICE

Shanaya Kapoor wore a red blouse with raised embellishments at the sides and vibrant floral designs You will be surprised to know that the heavy lehenga Shanaya wore cost a pretty fortune! According to the official website of printsbyradhika, the outfit cost Rs 90, 000.

Would you buy Shanaya Kapoor’s red silk lehenga? Let us know your thoughts!