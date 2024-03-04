Home

Shanaya Kapoor or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Red Gharchola Saree Better at Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash?

In a dazzling display of glamour at the Ambani pre-wedding bash, Bollywood style icons Deepika Padukone and Shanaya Kapoor found themselves unintentionally twinning in strikingly similar gharchola red-golden sarees by Rimple and Harpreet. The fashion showdown has ignited a fervent debate among fashion enthusiasts, leaving everyone with the burning question: Who wore it better?

Decoding Deepika Padukone’s Look

Known for her impeccable fashion sense and regal poise, Deepika Padukone effortlessly draped the gharchola saree, creating an aura of timeless beauty. The rich red fabric adorned with intricate golden embellishments accentuated her graceful silhouette. Deepika’s chic bun, adorned with delicate floral accents, added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. The bold winged eyeliner served as the perfect finishing touch, amplifying the drama and intensity of her appearance.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Style Saga

On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, Shanaya Kapoor embraced the gharchola saree with her own flair. The young Bollywood sensation opted for a classic plain bun and complemented the ensemble with a heavy necklace, exuding an air of traditional elegance. Shanaya’s interpretation of the ensemble showcased a more understated charm, allowing the golden embellishments to take center stage.

The Saree Showdown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog)

Both Shanaya and Deepika radiated confidence and beauty in their respective gharchola sarees, leaving fashion enthusiasts in a dilemma. Deepika Padukone’s timeless and regal interpretation versus Shanaya Kapoor’s understated elegance has sparked a frenzy of opinions on social media.

Fashion aficionados are torn between the bold, dramatic flair of Deepika’s look and the classic, traditional charm of Shanaya’s style. Netizens are buzzing with comments, expressing admiration for Deepika’s grace and Shanaya’s simplicity.

One of the users wrote, “Deepika hands down! Shanaya looks older than deepika the ways it’s draped here”. Another wrote, “Both are looking nice .. but Deepika certainly better coz she is a pro..”. “Also traditionally gharchola’s are worn by married women. Personally Shanaya wearing one is a bit tone deaf to gujju culture”, The third user said.

However, a few comments were in support of Shanaya Kapoor where she was appreciated to wear traditional Gujurati saree at the ceremony.

The Ambani pre-wedding bash has not only been a celebration of love but also a battleground for fashion supremacy, with Deepika Padukone and Shanaya Kapoor at the forefront of this glamorous clash.

