Home

Lifestyle

Shani Dev: 5 Significant Life Lessons From The Lord of Karma

Shani Dev: 5 Significant Life Lessons From The Lord of Karma

Lord Shani Dev inspires us to build self-worth free of others' opinions, be responsible with our intentions, find the source of light in adversities, and embrace discipline and forbearance.

Shani Dev: 5 Significant Life Lessons From The Lord of Karma

The most feared celestial deity in Hindu Mythology, Shani dev, is the god of karma, justice, and punishment. Famously known as the ‘karma phal data’ (the supreme being who rewards or penalizes one’s actions), God Shani is associated with the planet Saturn. His powerful influence is considered brutal. Yet, it forges the path to our greater purpose. Let’s unearth the 5 thought-provoking life lessons from Shani Dev that can guide us to navigate through life’s challenges with grace and accountability

5 LIFE LESSONS FROM LORD SHANI DEV

1. Unwavering Faith in Your Abilities Despite Social Judgments

The story of Lord Shani, who faced the rejection of his own father, Lord Sun, due to being born dark-skinned, holds a mind-blowing lesson of steadfast faith in one’s capabilities despite prejudice and rejection. Even after experiencing hatred, he believed in his self-worth and potential. From this, we get the major lesson of standing your ground, being comfortable in your skin, and embracing your unique qualities instead of determining your self-esteem on others’ judgments.

You may like to read

2. Karma Pays Back… Always

It’s common to lose track of our deeds and intentions for others. Well, karma keeps receipts. The celestial deity Shani Dev is strict in providing us with an equal amount of fortunate and unfortunate results for our actions. We receive the energy we radiate in the world. By acknowledging that every action has an equal and opposite reaction, we can become more accountable, generous, and humane.

3. The Co-Existence of Construction And Destruction

The influence of Shani Dev makes people tremble with fear. His influence comes with prolonged challenges, pitfalls, and both personal and professional struggles. While we are engulfed by its shortcomings, we tend to ignore the seeds of development and metamorphosis. The storm prepares us for our success story. Shani Dev teaches us that construction and destruction co-exist in life. It instills the motivation to strive to keep moving forward in our difficult times.

4. Consistency And Persistence Are Life-Changing Assets

You reap what you grow. Nothing comes out of indolence and hopelessness. Shani Dev’s journey is an example of believing in your hard work, discipline, and consistency to achieve your dream plans. The planet Saturn’s energy keeps you focused on your goals and works relentlessly towards its achievement. No matter the hardship, his presence reminds us that success comes to those who are brave enough to face the storm and persevere.

5. Cultivate Patience For Enduring Long-Term Aspirations

Being the cosmic force of cause and effect, Shani Dev inspires us to stay true to our path and wait for our rewards, even if it takes longer than perceived. Our efforts may not culminate into real results as of now, just as those who wronged us may not be punished by the law of nature immediately. Success, prosperity, and justice can get delayed, but never obsolete. Slowly but gradually, what belongs to you will get served.

The influence of the strict god of karma who spares no one seems daunting!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.