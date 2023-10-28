Home

Sharad Purnima 2023: Why Rice Kheer is Placed Under Moonlight? Know The Tradition, Significance And Timings

This year, Sharad Purnima will be observed on Saturday, October 28. A popular tradition on this day involves the preparation of rice kheer, which is then placed under the moonlight to absorb its divine blessings.

Sharad Purnima also known as Kojagari Purnima, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India. It falls on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, also known as Ashwin Purnima. This year, Sharad Purnima will be observed on Saturday, October 28 coinciding with Lunar eclipse. Take a closer look at some special things related to this festival.

Sharad Purnima holds great significance among Hindus. It marks the harvest season and is celebrated to welcome the bright, full moon after the monsoon. The day is also associated with Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Kanha ji performed his divine dance “Raasleela” with Gopis on this special night. On Sharad Purnima, many devotees observe a day long-fast, stay awake throughout the night and offer prayers to the moon. A popular tradition on this day is to prepare rice kheer and place it under the moonlight to seek its divine blessings.

What is The Rice Kheer Tradition on Sharad Purnima 2023?

The Tradition of placing rice kheer under the moonlight during this day has both cultural and spiritual significance. The moon is believed to have a cooling effect and can enhance the nutritional properties of food. By placing kheer under the moonlight, it is believed to gain additional nourishing qualities. It is also thought that consuming the moon-blessed kheer will bring positive energy and well-being to the family.

As Sharad Purnima is associated with Lord Krishna and his divine dance, preparing and offering rice kheer is a way to celebrate this occasion and seek blessings of Ladu Gopal. The Kheer is very special because it contains milk, rice, and dry fruits along with the medicinal properties of Moon. Therefore, this will help boost our immunity and the sweetness of kheer will gives us instant energy.

This year’s full moon of Ashwin begins at 04:17 AM on Saturday, October 28th. It will conclude on October 29th at 03:46 AM. You can prepare kheer for the occasion before 2:30 PM. After preparation, it is customary to place a few basil leaves in the kheer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.