Sharddha Arya is known for her eloquent style and fashion choices. The Kundali Bhagya fame married Rahul Nagal on November 16. Her wedding ceremonies were aesthetically pleasing and one cannot take eyes off such pomp and grandeur.

Taking it to Instagram, Sharddha uploaded pictures from a very intimate wedding. For the reception, she chose a stunning grey saree with a full-sleeved blouse. The ensemble has intricate patterns in blue floral embroidery. She paired her saree with a backless blouse with sequinned embellishment.

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha’s saree was adorned with intricate details and sequencing. Her saree os Swaroski and katdana hand embroidered saree with regal swaroski blouse. Her blouse is backless featuring similar sequencing details with a dori at back. Rahul on the other hand wore a tailored navy-lapel blazer, matching pants, a crisp white shirt and a blue polka tie. The couple looked stunning and made several heads turn.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This ensemble is available on the official website of Reynu Taandon and Nikita and costs Rs 1,80,000. Check details here.

For accessories, she chose the classic choora and kaleera. She wore a diamond necklace with similar earrings. for makeup, she kept it simple and minimal. Acing the art of minimalism, she chose kohl smeared eyes, blush, highlighter and pink highlighter. She left her hair open with soft curls.