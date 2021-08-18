Producer-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony. It was a refreshing change to see the new bride, Rhea in a beautiful ivory-hued Chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna, jewels gifted by her mother, Sunita Kapoor, and a vintage pearl veil by Birdhichand. Rhea ditched the traditional red and decided to go the unconventional route for her big day. Her ivory chanderi saree is definitely worth bookmarking.Also Read - A Candid Sonam Kapoor Looks Vivacious in New Pictures From Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding

In an interview with Times of India, Anamika Khanna revealed the story behind Rhea's off-white chanderi saree. "While we were discussing how she (Rhea) would like to dress up for her wedding some 5 to 6 years ago, Rhea was very much clear in her head that she won't be that conventionally overdressed bride. And going by the current pandemic situation where her wedding was going to be a low-key affair and rather an intimate one we decided to stick to a beautiful chanderi sari," Anamika Khanna told TOI.

Anamika went on to say that Rhea will always be her favourite bride that she has ever dressed up. She mentioned that Rhea is not lehenga type of girl, she has a very strong personality. "We wanted to give her something meaningful which symbolises love and timelessness. For me, my inspiration while doing this look was Rhea herself. That's how everything fell into place."

The vintage pearl veil became the talk of the town. On asking Anamika about how the pearl veil came in the picture, she said that we didn’t want Rhea to use her sari’s pallu to cover her head with and that’s when we decided to do this veil with Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. “The whole point was to create a unique look and it just struck us that we should make the veil in pearls. We wanted her wedding look to be timeless and work as a heritage piece,” Anamika concluded.