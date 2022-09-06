Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Flawless Beauty in Yellow Anarkali With Bindi And Winged Eyeliner - Love or Looooveeeee?

Shehnaaz Gill in yellow anarkali: Shehnaaz Gill visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday evening. The popular actor looked lovely in a yellow Anarkali as she accompanied her brother Shahbaz while seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Before And After Body Transformation Pics in Manish Malhotra's White Embellished Saree Will Surprise You

Shehnaaz looked radiant in her festive avatar. She kept her look dressy and flaunted the brightest shade of yellow. The actor styled her heavily embroidered Anarkali with silver jewellery. She wore a pair of big silver hoops and lots of silver bangles in her left hand. Shehnaaz also put on a bindi and lined her eyes with thick winged kohl. The Bigg Boss 13 fame actor kept her hair natural and middle-parted. She worked every inch of that festive look.

While the fans are already obsessing over Shehnaaz's traditional style file, many have also showered her with love for keeping Sidharth Shukla close to her at the Ganpati Pandal. In a picture that's going viral, Shehnaaz is seen holding her brother's hand close to her. It's the same hand on which Shahbaz got Sidharth's face inked after his untimely demise last year in September.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is going to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film’s first teaser was released on Monday and Salman tagged Shehnaaz in the announcement post. Later, she also shared the same video on her social media account.

The popular actor has also bagged a Sajid Khan’s directorial starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The film has been titled ‘100%’ and will hit the screens next year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shehnaaz Gill!