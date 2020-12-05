Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was loved by her fans for her bubbly and cute Punjabi kudi vibe on the reality show. Since then, Shehnaaz has amassed a huge fan following on social media. Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif has been ruling hearts with her glamorous avatar after her amazing transformation. For her recent photoshoot, Shehnaaz dolled up in a beautiful floral dress by designer Rocky Star. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Looks Glamorous In Rs 11K Burnt Orange Pinstripe Jumpsuit For Her Talkshow

Shehnaaz’s outfit had a minimal and elegant silhouette, it featured a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti strap and side pockets. Shehnaaz looks super glamorous! Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Is Trying To Keep It Together, Wears A Double Denim Co-ord Worth Rs 25K, See PICS

She captioned her post, “A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too.” (sic) Also Read - Hina Khan Gives Lessons on Beach Fashion, Twirls Around Wearing a White Maxi Dress in The Maldives

Shehnaaz accessorised her look with golden hoops. Letting her hair in a messy pony, she went for minimal matte-finish makeup and looked like a glam doll. A million-dollar smile, sheer confidence, and posture made her look even more appealing.

If you wish to add Shehnaaz’s gorgeous floral dress to your wardrobe, then we have a piece of good news. The stunning Sweetheart neckline dress is by Rocky Star and is worth Rs 16, 999 and is currently on discount. Here’s the proof:

In her previous post, Shehnaaz left her fans spellbound in a metallic lilac crop top with white denim shorts. She added a pop of colour with a neon green leather jacket. She complimented her look by accessorizing it with big golden hoops.

Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video, Shona Shona, sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, opposite actor Sidharth Shukla. The song is a huge hit.