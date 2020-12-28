Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll. Fans can’t get over her laudable transformation and in a short span of time, Shehnaaz has become one of the most stylish fashion influencers. For her latest appearance, she made quite a statement in a floral fitted dress. She looked ethereal! Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill And Salman Khan Perform Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves on Romantic Track in Bigg Boss 14-Watch

Her hand-embroidered floral dress featured a figure-defining silhouette, plunging neckline, and an open back cut, exuding understated luxury. She gives a bronze touch to her makeup, Shehnaaz’s contouring game is on point in her photoshoot. She went for nude lipstick and mascara-laden eyelids completed her look. She left her hair open in the middle parting. The singer captioned her post, “Celebrate your journey of life.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sadda Kutta Kutta' Gets Hilarious FRIENDS Twist, Video Goes Viral -Watch

Check out her pictures: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Straight Out of Fairytale in This Yellow Tulle Dress on Bigg Boss 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz’s stunning outfit is from designer Rocky Star. This outfit is available online for buying and is worth a whopping Rs 97,199. Yes, you read that right. This outfit is Rocky’s signature handcrafted dress.

Shehnaaz has been giving us back to back wardrobe inspiration. For her appearance on Bigg Boss 14, she opted for a yellow tulle dress. She looked like a ray of sunshine in that radiant yellow dress, Shehnaaz paired it with bright pink shoes. She looked like a diva in her pictures. The outfit was designed by Shehnaaz’s friend and fashion designer Ken Ferns who has curated many outfits for her. Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s floral dress?