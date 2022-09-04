The most glamours, Shehnaaz Gill stunned fans with her recent red carpet appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2022. The singer and actress looked absolutely ravishing in an ivory embellished Manish Malhotra saree with feather detailing. The diva never fails to keep up with the ongoing trends on social media and her huge amount of fan following is growing each day. Shehnaaz Gill is back in the spotlight thanks to her stunning ethnic look in a mesmerizing white saree with a sexy blouse design. Taking it to Instagram, Shehnaaz uploaded a slew of pictures on instagram in which she looked phenomenal. She captioned her pictures ‘Dolled up for the black lady #Filmfare. ✨⭐️’Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Didn't Post Anything on Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary Because of This Reason - Deets Inside

Her sari immediately reminded fans of a similar look she wore during her stay in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz, who transformed herself by going on a diet after Bigg Boss 13 to maintain a fit appearance, wore an almost identical white sari back then. Fans couldn’t keep a calm for a second as soon as they spotted their favourite, Shehnaaz Gill in this gorgeous saree. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Tweets on World Beard Day, Abhishek Bachchan Has a Goofy Response - Here's What he Said

CHECK OUT THE POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

SHEHNAAZ GILL’S KILLER BODY TRANSFORMATION PIC IN MANISH MALHOTRA’S WHITE SAREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. (@sidnaazmydrug)

While, the post shared by Shehnaaz Gill’s fan page has some mixed reactions. Few of the fans applauded and lauded her for the amazing fitness transformation she did, but some linked her to old Shehnaaz gill and commented that she was happy back then. “I miss old Shehnaaz look at her smile”, “It’s like the soul is missing”, “Healthy n happy to skinny n sad”, “The happy her is missing” users commented.

Shehnaaz Gill’s weight loss plan, as she revealed in an interview with the Times of India, included the following steps: No non-vegetarian food, reduced chocolates and ice cream, food options are limited, lentils based diet, reducing chapati (Tortilla) portion and no exhausting workouts. Shehnaaz Gill Weight Loss Plan was to follow the basic dietary requirements while eating calorie-reduced foods. This plan worked for Shehnaaz Gill to lose 12 kg in 6 months.