Actor Shehnaaz Gill is known for her eloquent style and beauty. Shehnaaz never fails to turn any stone unturned when it comes to delivering fashion. She rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following. Taking it to Instagram, Shehnaaz posted a series of pictures in which she looked breathless. She wore a graceful six-yard saree in which she oozed oomph. The ensemble was from the shelves of Manish Malhotra and Shehnaaz looked like a diva. Her blush pink saree has left us swooning!Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Performance For Sidharth Shukla Will Give You Goosebumps - Watch New Promo of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

Taking it to Instagram, Shehnaaz uploaded a series of pictures in which she looked phenomenal. The caption read,” making a wish come true . . .how do you feel ? (sic)” She wore a classic Manish Malhotra sequinned saree with a shimmer blouse. This attire is perfect for any wedding. Also Read - After Wearing Skirt for Almost a Century, Minnie Mouse Finally Gets to Wear Pants - Internet Reacts!

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Also Read - On Shehnaaz Gill’s Birthday, Brother Shehbaz Shares Beautiful Video of Their Cute Moments ‘Nothing Without You’- Watch

Shehnaaz wore a blush pink saree adorned with shimmer and embroidery. She wore a heavily embellished border with had a matching sequinned patti and pallu with feather adornments. She wore it in style, with pallu hanging from her shoulder. For the blouse, she chose a blush pink sleeveless blouse with shiny sequins and a sweetheart neckline, inverted hem, bareback with heavily sequinned criss-cross straps.

For accessories, Shehnaaz chose a diamond necklace and a pair of tear-drop earrings and rings. For makeup, she chose winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and mascara laden lashes. In the end, she left her tresses open.

What do you think of Shehnaaz’s outfit?