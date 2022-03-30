Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s massive weight loss journey is impressive. The popular Punjabi singer and actor lost over 12 years of weight by following a strict diet schedule. The actor recently appeared on actor Shilpa Shetty’s show ‘Shape of You,’ wherein she opened up about her fitness journey and how she transformed herself during the lockdown.Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Burns Calories in Power-Packed Workout Session, Serves Major Fitness Goals

While most of us avoid having paranthas during our weight loss journey thinking they are high in calories, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she did not ditch paranthas and still managed to shed those extra kilos.

"I came out of Bigg Boss and the lockdown began. In the lockdown, I thought, why not do something new? So that when people see me, they will be like, is this Shehnaaz?" Shehnaaz said.

Talking about her power diet she revealed she continues to have the typical Indian breakfast, which includes sprouts, dosas and methi parathas.

Instead of going to the gym, she prefers to keep a check on her diet potions and eat “ghar ka khana.”

“I have a high protein breakfast. I eat what I used to eat before, I have just controlled my portions,” Shehnaaz informed.

She also mentioned that she starts her morning with Haldi water (turmeric water) with a dash of apple cider vinegar to it.

Emphasising her fitness mantra, Shehnaaz advised people who want to lose weight to “make up their mind” and not to “get distracted by anything that comes their way.”

In an interaction with Times of India, she said, “Trust me, I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream and nothing else. But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi (I would suppress my feeling of hunger and eat). And it started working.”

(With inputs by ANI)