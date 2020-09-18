Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 have shed 12 kgs in the last six months. Surprised? Don’t be, if you scroll through her recent Instagram posts you will be able to see the massive transformation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Bigg Boss 13 Hit Jodi Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to Get Locked Up Inside The Controversial House



In an interview with Times Of India, Shehnaaz revealed that she wanted to lose weight because a few people made fun of her in Bigg Boss 13 and she wanted to show people that she could shed weight too. In the candid discussion, she shared she weighed 67 kgs in March and is currently 55 kgs. Shehnaaz had reduced the portions of her meals to reduce her weight, cut-off her non-veg food intake, chocolates, and ice cream.

“A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha Bigg Boss 13 mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon (Some people made fun of my weight in Bigg Boss 13. Many people lose weight, I thought let me show people that I can be slim too). It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”

Reducing the quantity of food was the key, Shehnaaz emphasized. “Trust me, I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream and nothing else. But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi (I would suppress my feeling of hunger and eat). And it started working.”

Shehnaaz became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, she was adored for her bubbly personality. Her chemistry with actor Sidharth Shukla was the most talked about the subject during Bigg Boss 13.

So, will you follow this diet to shed your quarantine weight gain?