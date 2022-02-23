Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar finally married his longtime-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19. The couple said ‘I do’ in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. The lovebirds shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, today. For the wedding ceremony, Shibani opted for an all-red look. She wore a custom-designed red bridal gown from the label JADE by Monica and Karishma. Farhan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Drop Dreamy Wedding Pictures, Couple Goals Much? - See Pics

Coming back to Shibani’s outfit- it was a great fusion of East meets West. The 41-year-old ditched the mainstream lehenga or a saree for the contemporary look. The actor-singer-model opted for a strapless lehenga gown which came with a bustier. The fairytale gown came with a sweetheart neckline, corset-type bodice and a mermaid-style flare. The lacey-red gown was covered in embroidery. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar Changes Her Name And Updates Her Bio on Instagram Soon After Marriage With Farhan Akhtar

She added a bright red tulle veil to complete the look. She accessorised her look with red pointy-toe pumps from the shelves of Aquazzura, that came with an ankle-strap decked in diamonds. Shibani wore a pair of ruby danglers from Goenka India. Also Read - A Go-to Style Guide for The Groom-to-be!

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



The lovebirds seemed immersed in love in these photos, which were nothing short of a fairytale. The couple who made their relationship official in 2018, married in a private ceremony in Khandala.

What are your thoughts on Shibani’s bridal look?