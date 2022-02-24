Shibani Dandekar’s mehendi was a perfect blend of contemporary and tradition. Her mehendi has sparked the conversation of how one can blend culture and fashion in the right manner, keeping things authentic and elegant. The mehendi was Indian Fiesta themed. This revealed and showcased Shibani’s inner gypset. Shibani successfully ditched the usual wear and picked something exquisite and fine.Also Read - Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar Combines Traditional And Contemporary With Her Red-Nude Bridal Gown, And Oh That Veil! - See Pics

Shibani's bridal choices spoke a lot about her personality and her sartorial side. She wore multicoloured backless choli and sharara pants. Her ensemble was custom-designed by her friend and designer Payal Singhal. Her mehendi was Indian Fiesta themed and revealed Shibani's inner gypset. Shibani gave very chic boho vibes.

Shibani’s mehendi ceremony was certainly ‘one of a kind’. The design and decore bore resemblance to Mexican fiesta that met mehendi mela. The theme was inspired by Shibani and Farhan’s time in Tulum. She wore a bohemian kalidar sharara with a signature backless choli. According to the post, the detailing was a mix of thread, wool and cord embroidery, mirror work and zardozi in pop colours that borrowed from Mexican folk craftsmanship.

Her ensemble was dipped with a vibrant and ravishing colour palate. The blouse featured a v-neckline blouse and tassel straps. She teamed it up with wide-legged sharara pants. This is a perfect blend of fashion and comfort. For the accessories, she wore oxidised earrings. Her hair was adorned with a fresh floral and floral wristbands.