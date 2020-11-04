Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra defies age with her fitness. She recently took to her Twitter account to share a photo where she can be seen performing yoga amidst mountains. Along with the picture, Shilpa wrote, “The power and potential to achieve all that your heart desires invested in your mind. Don’t allow your age to determine what you can and can’t do. Surround yourself with people and situations that emit positivity. Your determination stems from within. Work on the energy within and around you. Believe YOU CAN and trust me, YOU WILL!” Also Read - Benefits of Walnuts: How Akhrot Can Help Build Immunity in Winters

Shilpa is currently in picturesque Manali for a project. Shilpa is known for being a fitness enthusiast and yoga lover. She keeps sharing photos and videos of her performing yoga asanas and shares words of encouragement for her followers on social media. Also Read - Why Do Covid Patients Suffer From Fatigue, Lack of Breath For Long?

On Monday, Shilpa had shared a video performing an asana. The actress also revealed the benefits of the asana.

She wrote, “Being able to connect with your inner self amid the quiet surroundings of Manali is a blessing. When the mind is at peace, nothing seems difficult to do. This flow is the Eka pada Navasana going into Supta Padmasana. It helps improve blood circulation while it strengthens the core, lower back, and pelvic muscles. Additionally, it stretches the hamstring and ankles too! No matter what your day looks like, make sure to dedicate a few minutes to yoga. Try it!”

Shilpa is currently shooting for her upcoming film “Hungama 2” in the hill town Manali. The comedy film, directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash.

(With inputs from IANS)