Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has aged like fine wine and she continues to stun us with striking aura, sartorial choices, and ultra-fit body. The 45-year-old actor's OOTD is always on point and never fails to impress. Her wardrobe is full of amazing dresses, gowns, sarees, jumpsuits, and everything classy. For her recent outing, the actor sent the internet into a meltdown. She kept it chic yet classy in a navy-blue pleated jumpsuit by design Nupur Kanoi.

She looked gorgeous in that jumpsuit. Her jumpsuit had shibori work all over and featured striped pattern, batwing sleeves, button front details, and a cinched waist. Shilpa looked ultra-glamorous and went for a dewy base, filled eyebrows, Mocca lips, and smokey eyes. She left her tresses open and accessorised her look with a statement necklace and rings. She rounded off her look with tan coloured pumps.

Check out the look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aza (@azafashions)



If you loved Shilpa Shetty’s pleated jumpsuit, then you are in luck. The outfit is available online for buying at Aza website. The jumpsuit by Nupur Kanoi is worth Rs 24,800 and is a steal. It is a perfect outfit for a brunch date with your friends or for a casual outing.

Take a look at the outfit:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty after a hiatus in 13 years is geared up to return to the big screen with ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘Nikamma.’

What do you think of Shilpa’s pleated jumpsuit? Yay or Nay?