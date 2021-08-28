Shilpa Shetty, a fashionista and a Bollywood diva has brought another twist in traditional saree wear. This actress is known for making saree statement and even now, she has left no stones unturned. She is back as a judge on the TV dance show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Ever since her return, she has been wearing gorgeous and chic sarees.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Shares Cryptic Post About About 'Making a Mistake' Days After Breaking Down On Super Dancer 4

Paired it up with sunshine shade, Shilpa wore a saree which personified her epic saree game and her alleviated fashion sense. The pant style saree is now in vogue.

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and glam, Shilpa posed her new picture. Her caption reads," GLOWolden Hour #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #OOTD #style #fashion #GoldenHour #staypositive #gratitude #blessed."

Check out her Instagram Post:

This quirky and chic saree was from the shelves of contemporary fashion label Qbik. This sartorial saree was draped in the most modern way possible. It was one cold shoulder, draped jumpsuit saree with an embroidered belt attached at the wait along with a contrasting gota patti. This perfectly resembled Shilpa’s hourglass figure and accentuated her fashion sense.

She paired this embroidered saree with matching pants. Her belt was embellished with sequins of metals, beads, textured, multi-colour beads, shells, pearls. The belt was also donned with anchor threads and multicolour Resham.

Wondering about the price of this outfit? We got you covered. This jumpsuit saree is worth Rs 45,000 and is available on the official website of Qbik.

The actress finished her looks with strappy silver pumps, statement rings, vintage bracelets and a choker necklace. She left her hair open, parted it on one side and braided it on the other side. She kept the makeup chic yet simple. She wore a berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, smokey eye shadow, mascara and shining highlighter.

What are your views on Shilpa Shetty’s ensemble?