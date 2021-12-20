Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast. She is an ardent yoga follower and never misses a day to practice. With the pandemic, it is very difficult to process the news. This often leads to negativity, feeling low and dull. Yoga helps in keeping the mind calm and slowly bringing colours to life. At least this is what actress Shilpa Shetty believes.Also Read - 6 Effective Yoga Asanas to Treat PCOS Naturally

Taking it to Instagram, Shilpa uploaded a video where she is seen practicing Surya Namaskar. According to ace actress, this yoga asana is,” Sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial. The humble Suryanamaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly & effectively on the entire body.” Also Read - How to do Surya Namaskar | Yoga Instructor Dr. Purnajita Sen Demonstrates | Watch Video

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

“This variation, known as the Dynamic Suryanamaskara, helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the erector spinae muscles. Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety,” writes Shilpa.

What Are The Benefits of Surya Namaskar?

Surya Namaskar contains 12 asanas. It burns 13.90 calories approximately. Surya Namaskar strengthens one’s back and muscles. When this asana is practised in the morning, it opens up your body and freshens your mind. Along with this, it also provides energy to the body.

Surya namaskar also adds a glow to your skin and as it improves blood circulation. This asana also helps in improving metabolism by reducing the body’s blood sugar levels. This also improves women’s menstrual cycle.

According to Shilpa, this asana is one remedy for all isues. “ Isn’t it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day & week ahead,” writes Shilpa.