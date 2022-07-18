It’s the bloody Monday, again. After a lazy weekend, Monday seems like a vamp, no? But Monday also means starting afresh or getting back to a routine. After a long and dreamy vacation in London, actor Shilpa Shetty is back in Mumbai. The actor chose Monday to get back to the grind with an intense workout session.Also Read - Esha Gupta Reveals Exercises to Get Sexy Washboard Abs and Hot Toned Legs – Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast, and she never misses a chance to impress her fans and followers. The actor shares a snippet from her Monday fitness session and is giving us motivation to kick-start the fitness routine. In the video, Shilpa can be seen acing Knee Pushups by taking a little help from her fitness coach Yashmeen Chauhan.

Along with the short video, Shilpa wrote a lengthy caption explaining the need to get back to the grind and focus on getting healthier. "Our body is the vehicle that takes us from one destination to the next, if you don't want it to BREAKDOWN…maintenance is a prerequisite. One must commit a little time on a regular basis to any kinda fitness regime."

Take a look at the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Talking about how Knee Pushups help, she said, “For me and most of us “getting back to the grind” meant taking the ‘vacay’ mode off… decided to do it with the Knee Pushups. It works on the chest, shoulder, and triceps. It also helps engage the core and maintain proper form. You can take it to the next level too because it helps to progress into the full pushup or advance pushup.”

She concluded by writing, “How are you starting your week? Lemme know in the comments below…”

Motivated much?