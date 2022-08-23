Actor Shilpa Shetty recently fractured her leg while shooting for an upcoming movie shoot. She has been advised a six-weeks recovery, and shared this news with her fans by posting a picture of herself sitting in a wheelchair inside a hospital. Shilpa who loves fitness and yoga, this fracture didn’t stop herself from taking care of her health.Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Ease Low Back Pain During Pregnancy

On Monday, Shilpa posted a video on of herself, revealing fans "After 10 days of resting in, I realised… no reason is good enough to not stretch. So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty🤦🏽‍♀️The diva has mentioned that she is continuing to do yoga even after her knee injury. "So… I decided to practice the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadwajasana. Anyone who is unable to sit on the floor, or is suffering from knee or back pain can do these stretches on the chair. These asanas are beneficial to strengthen & improve the flexibility of the spine & the back muscle, and are also helpful for the digestive system. However, the third pose 'Bharadwajasana (twisting pose)' should be avoided during pregnancy."

Shilpa also motivates her fans by saying "Don't let anything get in the way of your routine. You can overcome the biggest hurdles simply by believing YOU CAN and having the WILL to change things💪♥️"

Check Out Shilpa Shetty’s Post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

3 Yoga Asanas That Shilpa Shetty Advised to Follow if You are Having a Knee Injury:

Parvatasana: The most simple and effective yoga pose that provides mind and body calm, strength and energy. It is also ‘called mountain pose’. It is a part of suryanamaskar routine where you lift your hips while exhaling and face your chest downwards. Your body should be positioned in an inverted form.

Utthita Parsvakonasana: This yoga pose is good for health and heart as it provides adequate massage and stretches to heart muscles. If you have leg problems such as knee injury, weak muscles then one should perform it for better results.

Bharadvaja’s Twist: It is a seated spinal twist that improves digestion and increases bodily awareness. Bharadvaja’s Twist increases hip flexibility, strengthens lower spine, massages internal organs and relieves the pain of arthritis

What do you think about Shilpa’s Motivational Post? Inspired Much?