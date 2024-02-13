Home

Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty is a Core Pilates Girl And Her Latest Hardcore Session Serves The Biggest Proof- WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is a Core Pilates Girl And Her Latest Hardcore Session Serves The Biggest Proof- WATCH

In latest video, Shilpa Shetty performed an intense Pilates workout, leaving fans in awe of her dedication and commitment. In case you haven't watched it yet, then scroll down now!

Shilpa Shetty is a Core Pilates Girl And Her Latest Hardcore Session Serves The Biggest Proof- WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast. The diva never fails to impress fans with her tremendous workout routines. Her Instagram feed regularly features glimpses of her fitness regime, serving as a source of inspiration for countless fans. Recently, the actress showcased her commitment once again by performing a challenging Pilates workout, leaving fans in awe of her impressive workout. In case you missed it, then scroll down to watch!

Trending Now

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty captioned her latest Instagram post, “It’s a Pilates kinda day for me ☀️ Looks simple, but is very effective🥵 This exercise works almost every muscle in the body right from the heels to the head. It’s a core dominant move, of course, that helps lower stress levels, increases blood flow to the brain, reduces hair fall, regulates the nervous system, and improves mind-body connection. It also improves postural muscle strength and teaches one to move with ease & control with balance. Is Pilates a part of your fitness routine too? Let me know in the comments👇”

You may like to read

Shilpa Shetty’s Intense Pilate Session is The Perfect Motivation We Need to Begin Our Week!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Benefits of Pilates

Improved Core Strength: Pilates exercises target the core muscles, leading to better core strength and stability.

Enhanced Flexibility: Pilates focuses on stretching muscles, which can lead to increased flexibility and range of motion

Tones Muscles: By engaging in various muscle groups through controlled movements, Pilates helps tone the body

Better Posture And Increases Awareness: Pilates increases body awareness and improves posture over time.

Promotes Mental Health: By practising mindfulness through Pilates, individuals can effectively manage stress, anxiety, and tension, promoting a sense of relaxation and well-being.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.