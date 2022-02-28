Shilpa Shetty is Giving us Major Cinderella Vibes in Rs 1.7 Lakh Silver Gown: Yay or Nay?

Actor Shilpa Shetty is known for picking stand-out silhouettes for parties, and events. Her sartorial picks are far from boring. The actor never misses a chance to add the drama element whenever she is stepping out for an event. Her wardrobe is filled with outfits for every occasion- from formal pantsuits, laid-back dresses to red carpet-ready gowns, saree and more. Her wardrobe is modern, glamorous and unmissable. The actor yet again decided to experiment with her sartorial choices- Shilpa’s latest look for an episode of India’s Got Talent can not go unnoticed.Also Read - Suhana Khan is a Vision in White Chikankari Lehenga by Manish Malhotra, You Like?

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in a bold silver gown. Along with the picture, Shilpa wrote, “Always dress like it’s the best day of your life, and some of them will truly be ✨❤️🌈 #IndiasGotTalent #LookOfTheDay #gratitude #ootd #outfitoftheday #workmode #blessed #dolldress” (sic). Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Truly an Epitome of Elegance in Hand Painted Kalamkari Saree Worth Rs 1 Lakh – See Mesmerising Pics

Check out her picture:

Shilpa’s silver gown is from the shelves of Milan-based haute couture house, Avaro Figlio. The midi symmetrical v-neck evening dress is in a Pale Gold foil Jacquard. It features puffy long sleeves, with a square neckline and contrast black details, with waist pleated volume midi skirt, shorter in the front and longer in the back.

What’s the price of Shilpa Shetty’s dress?

Loved Shilpa’s doll dress? The eveningwear gown is available on Avaro Figlio’s website. The Metropolis Gown is worth Rs ₹1,76,200.

The actor opted for minimal accessories. She opted for strappy black heels from the shelves of Christian Louboutin. She amped the look with statement rings and earrings. For the glam, Shilpa opted for a bold berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, smokey eye shadow, winger liner and mascara.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa’s doll dress? Yay or Nay?