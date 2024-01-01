Home

Shilpa Shetty Kickstarts Day 1 of 2024 With a Powerful Yoga Asana to Enhance Body Balance- Watch Viral Clip!

Shilpa Shetty sets the 'Balanced' tone for 2024, performs an intense asana to enhance posture and improve flexibility. Check out!

Shilpa Shetty is an OG yoga enthusiast of Bollywood. The actress dedicates her inspiring fitness levels to yoga and often shares snippets of practising asanas with her fans. As 2024 sets in, Shilpa kicked off her first day of the New Year on a ‘balanced’ note. She shared a video of practising a powerful yoga asana and shared its several benefits. In case you missed out on her latest video, then scroll down now!

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself performing a balancing asana. She captioned it, “I’m starting 2024 on a ‘balanced’ note with the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, which is a great balancing asana🧘🏻‍♀️ It helps improve focus & concentration, and also enhances the coordination between mind & body. It also improves the back’s and the hamstring’s flexibility.”

While performing this asana, she also mentioned, “People suffering from back pain or slipped disc and during pregnant women must avoid this asana.”

Shilpa Shetty’s 1st Day of 2024 is All About The Intense Yoga Session: WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Moreover, Shilpa also shared her New Year 2024 resolution, “Wishing you all a Happy, Prosperous, and Healthy New Year… My resolution for 2024 is to LIVE IN THE ‘NOW’ with awareness, balance, and gratitude😇♥️ What’s your new year resolution?🎉”

Utthita Ashwa Sanchalanasana Benefits

Many benefits of this simple pose involve stretch, forward bend, and balance.

Strengthen Leg Muscles: This asana involves a lunge position, which strengthens the muscles in the legs, including the quadriceps, hamstrings and calves.

Improving Balance: Practicing this asana regularly can improve overall balance and stability.

Enhances Flexibility: This pose involves hip flexion and extension, which can lead to increased flexibility in the hips and hip flexors.

