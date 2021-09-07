Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra loves to experiment when it comes to fashion. If you’re planning to revamp your wardrobe, there is plenty of inspiration in hand. Shilpa’s Indian wardrobe is filled with standout style and impactful silhouettes. Her love for sarees is known to all, for her recent appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa opted for a vibrant orange double pallu cocktail saree from the shelves of fashion brand Cuin.Also Read - Slimmer, Fitter And Better: Arjun Kapoor on Battling Obesity, COVID-19 And Fitness

Shilpa looks absolutely gorgeous in that orange cocktail saree. The saree has a stitched faux leather belt that ties in the front with the pleates. The saree comes with a stitched petticoat with a front overlapping slit just like the saree. She teamed up her saree with a sleeveless blouse in the matching shade.

Shilpa accessorised her look with dangler earrings and a bracelet. She styled her hair in soft waves. And for the makeup, she opted for metallic brown eyeshadow, mascara, kajal, highlighted cheeks, and brown lipstick.

Check out Shilpa’s Pictures here:

What’s the price of Shilpa Shetty’s outfit?

Shilpa opted for a double pallu cocktail saree from the shelves of brand Cuin. It is priced at Rs 24,500.

Shilpa was last seen in the romantic-comedy Hungama 2 which was released on Disney Hotstar. The film was also a comeback movie for Shilpa, but it failed to impress the audience.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa’s ethnic fashion?