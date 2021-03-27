It has been three decades since actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra made her debut in Bollywood. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself in not just acting but in other arenas well including entrepreneurship, fitness. If you have been following Shilpa on her social media handles, you will understand she loves experimental with her sartorial choices, she often makes style statements with outfits that stand out and makes an impact. Recently, the actor treated her fans with a new set of pictures dolled up in a vibrant green-coloured one-shoulder cape with gharara by designer Nupur Kanoi. Also Read - WATCH: Get Hot Abs Like Malaika Arora With 3 Simple Exercises

Shilpa Shetty's sartorial picks are far from boring. She is often spotted wearing form-fitting dresses. Her latest outfit is perfect for an intimate function. The one-shoulder cape with gharara is a perfect contemporary twist to ethnic wear. She opted to wear this sizzling outfit for the upcoming episode of the television reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, the actor gave the fans a glimpse of her look.

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Shilpa styled her look by keeping her luscious hair in soft curls, and opted for a pair of pearl earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas, cuffs from Minerali store, and Silver House and finger rings also from Silver House. For the glam, Shilpa went for a dab of pink lipstick, pink blushed cheeks, kohled-eyes, highlighter, sparkly green eye-shadow, and eyebrows on fleek. She captioned her post, “ signal for a happy weekend ✨” and “Smoulder shoulder (sic).”

What’s the Price of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s outfit?

The designer outfit featured a Dori couching, handmade shibori tie-dye all over, and thread hand embroidery. The polka shibori one-shoulder gown is from the label Nupur Kanoi from her Intimate Wedding Series 2021 collection and the outfit retails at Rs 45,800. The outfit is available in blue colour on the official website of the designer.

The gorgeous actor was styled by style curators and stylists Sanjana Batra, Punya, and Dhwani Jain.