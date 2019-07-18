This is a recipe not just for kids but even desserts. If you feel the urge to have something sweet after meals and often indulge in unhealthy desserts like pastries and cakes or ice creams that are full of sugar and refined flour, you need to make this Dairy-Free Choco Pops Recipe by Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Made with nutritious coconut milk and no sugar. This is what makes the recipe super healthy. You can easily make coconut milk at home by whisking fresh tender coconut in a blender with a bit of water. Did you know that coconut milk can protect you from a number of diseases? Coconut can help strengthen your immunity by helping fight viral, bacterial and fungal infections. It keeps you full for a long time and is hence ideal for those looking to lose weight as it cuts down on hunger pangs. Coconut can give you instant energy. If you suffer from digestive problems, you must have coconut regularly as aids in the absorption of nutrients and elimination of toxins. It is known to reduce the risk of heart diseases and improve good cholesterol levels in the body. It also fights bladder infections. What’s more, it can give you healthy and beautiful skin and hair prevent wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, and also fight sun damage.

Dairy-Free Choco Pops

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup coconut milk

4 tbsp cocoa powder

½ tsp coffee powder

3 tbsp maple syrup

Vanilla essence

¼ tsp almond oil for flavour (optional)

For garnishing:

2 tbsp almonds chopped almonds or pistachios

1 tbsp unsweetened chocolate chips

Method

In a saucepan, heat 1 ½ cup coconut milk for about a minute. Mis in the cocoa powder till it is dissolved completely. Make sure that there are no lumps.

Mix in coffee powder, vanilla essence, maple syrup and almond oil. Give it a good stir.

Turn off the gas. Transfer the liquid into paper cups. Garnish with chopped almonds and chocolate chips.

Keep these paper cups in the freezer for about an hour. When it is semi-set, put the popsicle sticks in the cups.

Remove them from the freezer when they are firmly set.