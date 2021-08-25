With the pandemic, it is very difficult to process the news. This often leads to negativity, feeling low and dull. Yoga helps in keeping the mind calm and slowly bringing colours to life. At least this is what actress Shilpa Shetty believes. She is a yoga preacher and a health enthusiast.Also Read - Viral Video: Iguana Bites Woman While She Was Practicing Yoga on a Beach | Watch

In her recent Instagram post, she shared that she resorts to yoga during her low points in life. She usually uploads a lot of pictures and videos promoting the perks of yoga, workout, diet videos and reels. She usually practises yoga for remaining calm and energetic during hard times.

Her Instagram caption read, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to affect and defend positive change in your life!"

Check out her Instagram Post:

"Whether it's a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It's the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering 'Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening' flow," she added.

What is Virabhadrasana?

Virabhadrasana or a warrior pose helps in strengthening the arms, shoulder, arms, legs and back. This asana focuses more on improving the focus, balance and stability of the body. This asana adds grace and beauty to one’s yoga practice.

What are the Benefits?

According to CNY Healing Arts, Virabhadrasana has more benefits and potential to keep the body slim and fat-free.

• This asana helps in strengthening your shoulders, arms, legs, ankles, and back.

• Also helps in opening your hips, chest and lungs.

• Improves focus, balance and stability.

• Makes it easier and swift for good circulation and respiration.

• Helps in stretching arms, legs, shoulder, neck and belly, groins and ankles.

• Provides energy to the entire body.

What is Malasana?

Malasana is a deep squat in a yogic posture. This asana helps the body focus on meditation for a longer duration of time. It also helps in building the body’s inner core. This asana helps in building hips, lower back and digestive system.

What are the Benefits?

According to CNY Healing Arts, Malasana is an ordinary posture that has been practised by ancestors for the longest time. This asana helps in keeping the upper posture intact and in shape.

• This asana helps in opening up your hips and groin.

• It stretches your ankles, back, neck and lower hamstrings.

• This also tones abdominals.

• Helps in digestion and strengthen metabolism.

Shilpa Shetty concluded her post by saying, “Start slow and gradually move from one asana to the next. Time to prove, “Yoga se hi hoga.”