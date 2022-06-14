Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a true fashionista who never fails to turn heads with her impeccable sense of style. Every now and again, the diva gravitates toward more distinctive sartorial choices, which she easily pulls off with ease. Shilpa Shetty is now promoting her upcoming film Nikamma. While performing promotional tasks, she is also hitting the fashion game, presenting some truly stunning ensembles.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Birthday With Hubby Raj Kundra Donning A Sexy Black Outfit, Don't Miss Her Beautiful Cake- Watch

Recently, Shilpa Shetty wore a multicolored abstract print blouse and lehenga. The ensemble featured hand micro pleated frills, satin blouse and chandehri fabric . To complete her look, the diva went with golden shimmery hoops, multicolored bangles and statement ring that matched with her outfit beautifully. For glam picks, Shilpa applied bold black eyeliner, sharp contour, neutral brown lip shade, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin. She styled her tresses open, in loose waves that made her look stunning. Also Read - On Shilpa Shetty's Birthday, Husband Raj Kundra Makes A Comeback On Social Media With A Sweet Note For His Wife - See Post

Fans couldn’t wait to express their admiration as soon as Shilpa posted pictures on gram. “Beautiful”, one fan wrote. Fans not only drooled over her outfit but also love how exquisite her ensemble looked “Woah, what a look”, another fan wrote. Shilpa captioned her pictures “Enjoying a #Killer vibe today…💃🏻” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Faces Money Laundering Case Over Porn Films

A look at Shilpa Shetty’s Exquisite Ensemble:

Check out the outfit price:

Loved what Shilpa Shetty is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available for the purchase on the designer Saaksha & Kinni’s Website. It is titled ‘Blouse and Lehenga’ and is priced at Rs 41,000. So, go grab and add this in your closet too.

Sabbir Khan’s directorial Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia is all set to hit theaters on 17th June 2022. It is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA – Middle Class Abbayi, which starred Natural Star Nani and was released in 2017. The film has already created a buzz, and in order to maintain that momentum, the filmmakers have released upbeat songs from the film.

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below