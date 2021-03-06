Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities own luxurious homes and they do not hesitate to spend lakhs in designing and decorating their lavish houses. Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra stay at an exquisite seaside Mumbai bungalow. A few years ago, they shifted to Mumbai from London and have set up their palatial royal mansion in the Juhu Beach area. The interiors of the house ‘Kinara’ are done by the Shilpa itself. If reports are to be believed, the actor has hand-picked things from all over the world in an attempt to give her home a modern yet classic appeal. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Buys a Swanky Black Mercedes-Benz Worth Rs 1.46 Crore - See Pics

Living Room:

Giving a splendid touch to the living room, several couches are in muted colours to adorn the cosy vibe and are decorated with silver and gold cushions. The room also has a gigantic statue of a horse rested adjacent to a window surrounded by an individual sitting area and a chic chandelier. The area also has several lamps at strategic corners to provide light. The room gives out aesthetic vibes of contemporary life.

Dining Room:

The dining area comprises a huge dining table with huge chairs with bronze leather set against the backdrop of several paintings. The area is separated from the living room by a glass door.

Drawing Room:

The drawing room is different from the living room in Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious home. Like the living room, it also has a majestic and comfortable beige-coloured sofa set with huge plants in the corners and a giant lamp. The huge glass windows are perfect for natural light to adorn the area.

Play Area:

In the huge play area, Shilpa Shetty has colourful swings for their two little children and also a place for a perfect evening for Shilpa and Raj Kundra.

Samisha’s Nursery:

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s nursery is made of dreams. It consists of angel-themed paintings along with stars and snowflakes. It also has a baby pink and white colour theme with soft toys spread over the crib.

Viaan’s Room:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan’s room has a safari jeep-shaped bed, wooden wardrobe, a military green sofa, Hobbes illustration, and life-sized Calvin.

Gym And Workout Area:

The entertainment and the workout area consist of a large irregular stone installation and a gold chandelier. A high ceiling, glossy marble-finished flooring, stone pillars, a formal seating area, and a handpicked contemporary artwork and at-home gym.