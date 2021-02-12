Actor Shilpa Shetty, who’s known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, has stunned fans with her latest pictures on social media. The actor recently got clicked wearing a red saree gown that came with ruffle detailing and a pearl-embellished waistband. Shilpa made sure that the colour of her saree was doing the entire talking and therefore, she kept the rest of her look simple. The usual bouncy hairdo and subtle makeup finished her look. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Wears a Backless Yellow Dress, Fans Say 'Look Kamaal Hai, Madam'!

Shilpa’s latest photos are now going viral on social media. The actor was also joined by choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan as she shot for an advertisement in the Film city. Shilpa also shared a quirky post with a caption that read, “Chura ke Ad mera.. @farahkhankunder chali !!!! 🎶🤣 When work becomes fun 🤣” (sic) Also Read - Blackbuck Poaching Case: Relief For Salman Khan, Jodhpur District and Sessions Court Rejects Rajasthan Govt's Plea

Fans are all excited to see Shilpa flaunting that sexy waistline at the age of 45. An Instagram user wrote, “Ufff shilpa shetty so amaze! ❤️”, another user posted a fire emoji and wrote ‘you’re so hot…how’s this possible” (sic). Check out all the comments here:

Shilpa made another post flaunting her gorgeous red saree. The actor’s readymade saree came with a mermaid-like front and she teamed it with an embellished full-sleeved blouse. Shilpa is known for her stunning saree looks and this was just another superb outing in a colour that the actor often loves to carry. What do you think of this look?