Home

Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty Serves up Monday Motivation With Intense Dumbbell Workout- Watch Viral VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty Serves up Monday Motivation With Intense Dumbbell Workout- Watch Viral VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty shared a workout video on Instagram and impressed fans with her intense Monday motivation.

Shilpa Shetty Serves up Monday Motivation With Intense Dumbbell Workout- Watch Viral VIDEO

Actress, Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast. The diva never fails to impress fans with her tremendous fitness routine on social media. Shilpa who is known for her doing weight and core strengthening exercises completely nails the intense workout in latest video. Scroll down to watch Shilpa’s latest video and get inspired.

Talking about the post, Shilpa uploaded her workout video on Instagram in which the actress is lying on the floor while holding a weight plate in her hands, legs raised to form an inverted V, and feet secured under two dumbbells. The exercise is perfect for engaging the core while strengthening the upper as well as the lower body.

You may like to read

While, sharing the video on gram Shilpa captioned it ”With my feet firmly grounded, here’s me ‘wheeling’ in a new week with fitness, flexibility, and a dash of fun. Join me in this core-driven compound movement that works the legs and core extensively. Performing these reps works your cardiovascular system, develops core strength, and also helps develop cardiorespiratory endurance. This may look like it’s a tough one. But remix this with me, tag me, and I’ll share the best ones on my Stories.”

Trending Now

Watch Shilpa Shetty’s Latest Workout Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile, Fans took to the comments section to shower Shilpa Shetty with compliments. One user wrote, ‘Amazing ma’am’ Another commented, ‘That’s an amazing fitness level.’

On the professional front, Shilpa is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama ‘Indian Police Force’ which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj, in the lead roles.

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty’s Latest Workout Video? Inspired Much

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES