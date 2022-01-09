Actress Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in saree and her love for saree is widely known. She is known as one of Bollywood’s best-dressed celebrities. She has served various iconic saree looks. Her wine-red sequinned saree is from the shelves of Manish Malhotra has left the internet dazed.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Oozes Sultry Vibes in Rs 15 Lakh Shimmery Michael Cinco Gown: Yay or Nay?

Taking it to Instagram, Shilpa uploaded a picture in which she looked magnificent. The caption read," Taking flight." Shilpa is known for her fitness devotion and a reality TV show judge flaunted her body. Mohit Rai, the celebrity stylist, styled Shilpa.

The wine red shade saree was from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. She wore a shiny and reflective sequin over the drape. She flaunted her ensemble in a classic draping style. She wore a sequin number with a choli adorned with a cropped hem and plunging square neckline. She wore flowing crape-like sleeves featuring sequins. The crape was a floor-grazing length that highlighted her look.

Acing the art of minimalism, Shilpa wore striking ruby drop earrings, statement rings, and shiny stone bracelets. For hair, she chose an open center-parted hair with mascara smeared eyelashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, and sharp contour.

Manish Malhotra’s classic saree collection is a sequin collection. He has designed saree for famous Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and more.

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty’s ensemble?