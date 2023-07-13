Shilpa Shetty Turns Brand Ambassador For Home Decor Startup To Dive Into The World of Creativity

Home

Another feature in Shilpa Shetty’s Cap as she has been announced the Brand Ambassador of a home renovation brand.

Shilpa Shetty is not just a prolific actress but also an excellent mompreneur. The Nikamma actress has been wisely investing her capital in small-scale ventures and health products, other than successfully running restaurants, a wellness app and having a few publications too. She has been recently announced as the brand ambassador by India’s leading tech-enabled construction solutions company.

The private label brand specializes in a wide range of home renovation products including Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Electricals, Modular Kitchen and Furniture, and Designer hardware. Aaditya Sharda, Co-Founder of Infra.Market, said, ” IVAS is driving growth and leading the edge by providing an extensive range of innovative products for home solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose iconic style and grace are evident in all her endeavors. Her outstanding achievements have earned her trust and loyalty which reflect the values we aim to uphold through IVAS.”

Shilpa Shetty is the brand ambassador, as her persona adds a touch of glamour and charisma that perfectly resonates with the brand’s persona. Aaditya Sharda further added, “A complete range of home solutions from one brand, IVAS empowers customers by fostering informed choices and cultivating lasting connections.”

Keeping true with the aspirations of consumers, her presence enhances the brand identity, exemplifying our unwavering dedication to providing excellence and grandeur.

Speaking on the association, Shilpa Shetty, said, “I am delighted to partner with a progressive brand, that is striving to inspire and redefine the home interior landscape. I admire their approach of blending science and lifestyle to create customized spaces that elevate design schemes. It’s exciting to be part of a brand that not only embraces aspirations but also nurtures innovation. I am super excited to embark on this journey with a leading startup.”

The collaboration is said to span across television, print media, digital platforms, out-of-home displays, and in-store experiences, showcasing their elegance and credibility in this partnership. This Actress- entrepreneur, has an exciting year ahead of her. She will be seen in three projects, Sukhee, Indian Police Force, and KD, each with a different storyline and genre, while she is currently seen on television judging India’s Got Talent.

