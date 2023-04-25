Home

Shilpa Shetty’s Core Workout With a Dance Twist Will Surely Drive Away Your Tuesday Blues- WATCH

Fitness enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty adds a fun dance twist to her intense core workout video. Watch latest video below.

Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness enthusiast. The diva is one of the most popular celebrities in the country and has a huge fan following on social media. Shilpa is among the fittest celebrities and her fans often follow her fitness regime, diet and workout routine. The actress keeps on sharing her coreout workout video and keeps on inspiring fans everyday.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a video from her workout with fans. In the post, she talked about World Dance Day, which will be celebrated worldwilde on April 29. Shilpa said that though this ocassion will be celebrated on Saturday, she would like to celebrate it throughout the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In the Instagram video, Shilpa can be seen adding a fun element of dancing while holding a pose. The fitness enthusiast also pointed out the difficulties of being in this posture. While sharing, Shilpa captioned the post ”World Dance Day will be celebrated on Saturday around the globe, but I’d love to celebrate it through the week. So, I decided to add a fun element to some core exercises”

Shilpa Shetty Discusses The Benefits of This Workout

”This routine works the core muscles; which consist of pelvic, lower back, glute and abdominal muscles. The best part of this is that holding the ‘V Stance’ by itself engages the core to a great extent. By adding some shoulder shimmys, leg movements, and Russian twists; the V Stance becomes unstable and difficult to hold. That further challenges the core. It was so much fun that I ended up adding few sets of these to my core training day. How many reps can you do? Make a remix reel and don’t forget to tag me!”

