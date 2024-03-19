Home

Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty’s Fashion Experiment in Black Cut-Out Skirt with Transparent Waist-Plate Makes Netizens Ask, ‘Helmet Kyu Pehna Hai’- See Pics

Shilpa Shetty’s Fashion Experiment in Black Cut-Out Skirt with Transparent Waist-Plate Makes Netizens Ask, ‘Helmet Kyu Pehna Hai’- See Pics

Shilpa Shetty's latest look in classic black outfit made everyone look at her in awe but also invited trolls for the clear waist plate.

Shilpa Shetty's Fashion Experiment in Black Cut-Out Skirt with Transparent Waist-Plate Makes Netizens Ask, 'Helmet Kyu Pehna Hai'- Check Reactions

Shilpa Shetty is a timeless diva who serves fitness and fashion inspiration for everyone out there. Flaunting her curvaceous body, Shilpa never fails to slay every look. This time her fashion experiments did not sit exactly well with the internet. At a recent award show, the Indian Police Force actress donned an eclectic look that left everyone with their jaws dropped. She wore a chic and sultry black cut-out bodycon dress with a transparent waist plate and crop top. This quirky and unique attire invited trolls on the internet.

Shilpa Shetty’s Black Skirt and Waist Plate Invites Trolls – Check Reactions

Fashion is an expression of art that beautifully weaves different narratives. Shilpa Shetty’s award night pick made people stop and stare. She wore Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. She paired it with a dramatic boat neck crop top.

The skirt has a deep V-shaped with a side cutout placed over a transparent waist plate that sits beautifully on the sides.

This waist accessory by Mugler was a quirky little touch that did not sit well with some people. One person commented, “Kis kisko yeh dekh kr urfi yaad aayi ha”. Another wrote, “Ye husband ka mask galt jgha pahn liya 🤣🤣.” (sic)

People on X (formerly Twitter) did not shy away from expressing their opinions.

मैम ये कमर मे क्या… हेलमेट लगा हुआ है..? 🤨🤨🤨 आपके कमर को किससे खतरा है 😁😁😁😄😄😄 — Mayank Paswan 🇮🇳 (@impaswanji) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, several others were all deep in praise for her inspiration and how she constantly serves motivation for her fans. One user commented, “Fitness goals❤ You are an inspiration for all those who think it’s impossible.” Secon commented, “YOU SHINE WITH A LIGHT MADE FROM SPIRIT &GLORY 🥰💚🖤💙.” (sic)

This unique work of art has been worn by other international celebs too. Recently, at another award show Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta elegantly pulled off the look. However, Shilpa’s wet hair look and nude makeup has striking similarity with Anitta’ s look for the night too.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.