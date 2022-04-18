Shilpa Shetty’s Cardio Kickboxing Session: It’s only Monday, but it feels like we’ve been stuck in our couches for a lifetime. If you’re searching for a fitness break to extend your legs and glutes, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest workout video has you covered with her cardio kickboxing session. She shared a video on her Instagram handle to motivate us to hit the gym right away. Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty captioned the video, “This snippet from my Cardio Kickboxing session displays a combination of Squat with a Back Kick. It’s a powerful combo because it hits the glutes & legs really hard, and helps condition the heart & lungs. Perfect KICKstart into the new week after a long weekend. Do try it out (sic)!” She wore black tights along with a sports-fit bralette and kept her hair tied in a ponytail.Also Read - 'If I Get a Chance To Laugh…':Shehnaaz Gill on Being Trolled For Looking Happy After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Check Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s workout session:

Everything to know about Cardio Kickboxing:

Kickboxing is a cardio-martial-arts workout that typically includes kicking, punching, shadow-boxing, jump-roping, and other techniques. It's a high-intensity activity that can help you lose weight and calories. As per urban vybe, Kickboxing activities include cardio-conditioning, which is a highly effective strategy to burn tough belly fat, here are other advantages that come with this exercise – it enhances mental clarity, it helps you sleep better, strengthens your body, and enhances self-assurance.

Exercises involved in Cardio Kickboxing:

A cardio kickboxing class puts your skill, strength, and, most importantly, focus to the test. The mental aspect of the struggle is crucial; you must concentrate on the various moves that make up a combination. Cardio kickboxing involves a variety of punches such as jabs, crosses, hooks, uppercuts for the upper body and knee strikes, front kicks, roundhouse kicks, sidekicks, and back kicks for the lower body movements, as per healthline.

Ready to hit the gym now?